Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $114.56 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.56% of Bio-Techne worth $114,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.55. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $335.02 and a one year high of $543.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.17 and its 200 day moving average is $417.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.