Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $84.79 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.37% of Catalent worth $84,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.90. 8,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.64. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

