Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.88% of ICU Medical worth $44,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $172.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,257. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

