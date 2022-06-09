Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 4,594 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $55,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 69,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.67. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,987. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

