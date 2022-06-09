Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $66,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

