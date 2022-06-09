Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 106,894 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,894 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 2.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.30% of Marvell Technology worth $218,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

