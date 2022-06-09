Sei Investments Co. Acquires 73,647 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $114,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

NYSE PG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.75. 28,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

