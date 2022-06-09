Sei Investments Co. Acquires 98,627 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Ingersoll Rand worth $141,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

