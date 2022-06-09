Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $148,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.42. 48,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

