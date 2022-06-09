Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of MercadoLibre worth $160,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $313,346,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $41.15 on Thursday, hitting $783.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $941.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,064.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,586.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

