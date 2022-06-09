Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 4.02% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $323,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 5,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

