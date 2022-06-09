Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $401,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,347.41. 19,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,895. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,413.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,652.85. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

