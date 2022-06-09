Select Equity Group L.P. Trims Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

