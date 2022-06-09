Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Decreases Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lowered its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Washington Federal makes up approximately 0.7% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 72,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

