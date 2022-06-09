Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Purchases 678 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Mercury General comprises approximately 2.2% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned 0.24% of Mercury General worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth $929,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -249.02%.

Mercury General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.