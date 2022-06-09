Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management cut its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

