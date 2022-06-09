Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

SMTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,963. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Semtech by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

