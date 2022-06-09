Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.
SMTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,963. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Semtech by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
