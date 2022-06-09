ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.66. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 60,218 shares of company stock worth $67,506 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 577,808 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 361,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

