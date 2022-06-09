Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,754,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,845. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

