Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,609 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.52. 100,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,526. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

