Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.