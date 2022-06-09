Seven Eight Capital LP Has $4.93 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 308.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 113,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

