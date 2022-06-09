Seven Eight Capital LP Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,102 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up about 1.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.08% of Alcoa worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $226,347,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $96,818,000.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of AA stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 69,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,734. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

