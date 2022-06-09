Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.49 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,883 shares of company stock valued at $18,868,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

