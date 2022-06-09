Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.87 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.83. 9,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,327. The company has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

