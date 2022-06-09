Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.32.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

