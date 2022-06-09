Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 59,628 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 603.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

