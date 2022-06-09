SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,306,000 after acquiring an additional 615,632 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 269,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,547,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

