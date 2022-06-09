SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.