SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $2.29 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 78,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,449. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

