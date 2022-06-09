SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $330,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 413,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

