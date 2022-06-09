SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $895,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,123. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.14 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

