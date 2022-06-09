SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $327,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 310,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,807 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,444 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

