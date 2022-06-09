SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 1,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,681. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,679. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

