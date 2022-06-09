SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,898,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,032.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after buying an additional 1,365,425 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,717,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 12,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

