SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes $704,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.71 on Thursday, reaching $2,353.59. 11,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,405.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2,646.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

