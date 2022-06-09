SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.32% of VanEck China Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period.

Shares of CBON traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,763. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

