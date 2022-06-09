SG Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,200 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 674.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of WNS worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,288. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

