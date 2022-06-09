SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,883 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,002,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 151,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,686. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

