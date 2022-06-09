SG Capital Management LLC Buys 21,738 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Heska comprises about 2.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Heska worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Heska by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heska by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Shares of HSKA traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.77. 357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.97. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

