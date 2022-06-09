SG Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. M.D.C. comprises about 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

