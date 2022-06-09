SG Capital Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,357. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

