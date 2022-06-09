SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,175 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up about 6.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Skyline Champion worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 1,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,270. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

