SG Capital Management LLC Takes $5.71 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. Camping World accounts for about 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 5,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

