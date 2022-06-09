SG Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,502 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Scholastic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Scholastic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,726. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

