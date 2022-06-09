Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $361.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.63. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

