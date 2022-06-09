Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) price target (up from GBX 2,570 ($32.21)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.40).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,440 ($30.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,440 ($30.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,252.05.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

