Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.44. 108,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,533,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

