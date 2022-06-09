Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 46,719 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $45.77.
