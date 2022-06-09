Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 17,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,874,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.